Binge-worthy! Indian web-series released in 2021 across OTT platforms that you cannot miss

Top web shows to stream in 2021

As the pandemic-induced lockdown brought shutters down on theatres OTT platforms has bloomed like never before. The subscribers base grew and more and more shows and movies made their way to smartphones and home theatres. The first half of the year has seen the most interesting content hitting the screen of diverse genres from slice-of0life family entertainers to political dramas and edge0of0the0seat thrillers.

The digital medium had our attention in these grim, uncertain times. Here is a list of the best shows that are streaming on OTT that made much noise and lived up to it.

The Family Man 2:

One of the most anticipated sequels that released after much delay and lived every bit to its hype. As the story traveled from India’s north to the south,, the sequel right from the storyline to performance and background score, even the punchlines were worth the wait. Manoj Bajpayee as undercover Srikant Tiwari was as versatile and stoic as expected from his performances. Samantha Akkineni as Shrikant’s nemesis delivered a put-of-the-park performance.

Aspirants

No platform has explored the struggles of the youth like TVF has. Right from Pitchers that narrated the story of four friends trying to build a start-up, to Kota factory, the fabled city that produced engineers and doctors and the recent Aspirants. Often the real ordeal of becoming successful, the flip side of the spotlight is not relayed to the audience at the silver screen. But the wee-crafted narrative and played by Naveen Kasturia did strike the right chord with the audience, especially with lakhs of UPSC or other competitive job aspirants.

Grahan

Grahan is a show that is one of its kind. Having memorable characters to a gripping storyline keeps you engaged till the end. The show based on Satya Vyas’s popular book ‘Chaurasi’ traverses two tales set apart by three decades. The show effortlessly captures the intense drama of an investigation and the old-world charm.

Gullak 2

Gulllak 2 is the most heart-warming, a slice of life show you can find to lit up your dull day. The story of a middle-class family in a north Indian town explores the regular tiffs in any regular Indian household. The series is bound to get every 90s kid nostalgic about their childhood. The realistic storytelling will bring a wide smile in one instance and teary 0-eyed in the other. The chemistry of Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Vaibhav raj Gupta, Jameel Khan is so effortless that together they seem like actually living in a close-knit family.

Bombay Begums

Centering around five urban women, Bombay Begum relays the struggles of women beyond their household in the corporate live or in their respective careers. All the characters are unique in their own way, are ambitious, and are trying to fight patriarchy and how their worlds intersect. The show that marked the return of Pooja Bhatt received its fair share of criticism and praise.