Bihar Court orders FIR against Salman Khan, Loveratri for hurting Hindu sentiments

A Bihar court on Wednesday gave orders to file an FIR against Salman Khan and 7 other actors. (Source: Twitter)

A Bihar court on Wednesday gave orders to file an FIR against Salman Khan and 7 other actors after a complaint was filed alleging that the title of the upcoming film ‘Loveratri’ hurts Hindu sentiments. The complaint was filed by an advocate against Salman Khan who is producing the movie. The sub-divisional judicial magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Shailendra Rai, while hearing the complaint found merit in it. Directions were issued to Meethanpur police station to register an FIR against Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma who plays the lead in the film along with actress Warina Hussain.

Local advocate Sudhir Ojha had filed the complaint in the court on September 6 and had pleaded that the title of Loveratri hurts Hindu sentiments by ridiculing the festival of Navratri and promoting vulgarity. In his complaint, Ojha had also pleaded that the name of the film Loveratri, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 5, denigrates Goddess Durga.

The complaint was filed under section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to hurt religious sentiments), 153 (provoke with intent to cause riots), 153(B) (assertions prejudicial to national integrity) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

In June this year, a leader of VHP’s international working president Pravin Togadia’s new organisation ‘Hindu Hi Aage’, had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who would slap Salman Khan publicly and that of Rs 2 lakh to anybody who vandalises the set of the film. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also said that it will not allow screening of the movie as its name distorts the meaning of a Hindu festival.

Speaking at the launch of Bogg Boss 12, Salman had said that the title is not demeaning at all. “There is nothing more beautiful than love, so it is called Loveratri. It is not demeaning any culture. Our prime minister is from that culture. So, when you play a character like I played a Sardar in a film or I played a Haryanvi in ‘Sultan’, I do it with a lot of respect,” he had said.

The actor added that they made this film to celebrate the music, colour, love and the fun of the festive season and don’t need any publicity like that.