Bigg Boss winner MC Stan’s lifestyle: The net worth and expensive things he owns and how much he earned from show

MC Stan, 23, is the winner of Bigg Boss 16. He spent over 130 days in the house and defeated Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam in the grand finale.

Hailing from Pune, his real name is Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaikh. At the age of 12, he began his music career by singing qawwalis. Since MC Stan is a fan of Eminem, he kept his stage name after the American rapper released his single titled Stan.

In 2018, MC Stan got famous after he released a song titled Wata from an album of the same name. Some of his other popular single releases are Ek Din Pyaar, Hosh Mai Aa and Khuja Mat among others. His recently released albums Insaan and Tadipaar were well-received by his fans.

MC Stan’s net worth and sources of income

As per TOI, MC Stan has a net worth of Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore. He earns from rapping and through social media. Before entering the house, he had a little over one million followers on Instagram and now he has over seven million followers on the platform.

He also earns from live performances. He has performed with some of India’s most famous rappers – Raftaar and Ikka. According to Zee News, MC Stan does over 10 shows during the months of November and December and charges Rs 25 lakh for each of those shows.

MC Stan earns over Rs 1 lakh per month from his YouTube channel which has over six million subscribers, according to India TV. His song Khuja Mat has over 44 million views.

Money earned from Bigg Boss 16

According to Siasat, MC Stan earned a per-week salary of Rs 7 lakh in Bigg Boss 16. He was in the house for approximately 18 weeks and he eventually earned Rs 1 crore and 26 lakhs approximately. He also won Rs 31 lakh 80 thousand, along with the trophy and a brand new Grand i10 Nios.

Expensive things MC Stan owns

If you follow MC Stan on Instagram, you would have noticed his Jordan shoes worth Rs 80,000. To Stan’s surprise, the video gained unprecedented popularity.

“It was very surprising for me. It turned up all the sneaker scene in India. I was just flexing my new Jordan shoes which was once upon a time like a goal to be achieved and which I did. So I was just sharing my happiness with my people on Live flexing and saying ’80 Hazar ke shoes Hain, Isme Tera Ghar Jayega’. It went viral the next day itself, I was not having any idea that something so random will become so popular,” he was quoted as saying by India Forums.

On Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan was seen wearing expensive jewellery. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Stan told Salman Khan that the diamond pendant, bracelet and ring he wore in the house were collectively worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Clothes

He was also wearing some of the luxurious brands – Versace, Louis Vuitton and Prada. According to Zee News, a Louis Vuitton jacket that he wore in one of the episodes costs Rs 5 lakh. In another episode, he was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton t-shirt worth Rs 2.5 lakh, Siasat reported.

Cars

MC Stan owns Cadillac Escalade worth Rs 1.20 crore and a Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.80 crore, India Times reported.