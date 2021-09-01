Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Kamal Haasan all set to return with new season– watch promo here

Kamal Haasan shared the promo video on his Twitter profile announcing new season of Bigg Boss Tamil (Photo: Twitter/ Vijay Television)

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Indian actor and film director Kamal Haasan is all set to enter the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil on Vijay Television. The channel, on Tuesday, announced the news on Twitter and shared the promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 featuring Hassan. The 20 seconds promo clip showed Kamal Hassan with the caption, “Shall we start”?

Kamal Haasan too shared the promo video on his Twitter profile announcing news of upcoming Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. The video has touched 154K views already on Twitter. Fans are already thrilled about watching Kamal Haasan. Fans in fact seem more happy and excited about watching Kamal Haasan rather than Bigg Boss. “Never seen big boss before but love this promo”, came a tweet from a user who was excited about the promo. Another Twiterrati wrote, “What else can we do other than just enjoy watching every nano second of yours”?.

According to the media reports, it is said that Kamal Haasan had already started shooting for the promos as the new season is most likely to air in October next month (the official announcement is yet awaited). Haasan has been the face of popular reality show Bigg Boss (Tamil) since it began in 2017. This in fact marked the actor’s debut in TV as host of the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 contestants include Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian,Rio Raj, Somsekhar, Rekha, Anitha Sampath, Jithan Ramesh, Velmurugan, Aajeedh Khalique, Sanam among others. Talking about the films Kamal Haasan is recently busy with the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram where he will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Kamal Haasan has recently lauded the movie Shershaah calling it an “exception”. He took to his Twitter handle and applauded the entire team of Shershaah and congratulated actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for their excellent performances besides thanking Dharma Productions for promoting Vishnu Varadhan, director of the film.