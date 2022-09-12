Bigg Boss Season 16 teaser: Salman Khan returns as host, says Bigg Boss will play his own game

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss 16 on Colors. Revealing the first teaser for the show on Sunday, the makers wrote, “Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki👁️. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!”

In the teaser, we get glimpses of previous seasons of Bigg Boss and Salman Khan is heard saying that so far, the audience has seen the game of the contestants but this time Bigg Boss will play the game.

The 16th installment of the show will reportedly have a ‘Water and Ocean’ theme. An Instagram handle that posts regular updates on Bigg Boss shared leaked pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss 16. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

The synopsis for Season 16 of Bigg Boss reads, “What if you wake up one morning and you realise the world has turned upside down? The moon rises in the day; gravity no longer exists; time moves anti-clockwise, and nothing makes sense anymore! Your greatest fears will seem like a distant happy memory. Beware as a new dawn is coming where you should expect nothing but the unexpected. Fasten your seat belts as it’s that time of the year when all the drama and entertainment unfold. Yes, you read it right! COLORS is all set to bring back the brand-new season of India’s favourite reality show ‘BIGG BOSS’ with the one and only megastar Salman Khan as the host.”

Based on the Dutch reality show Big Brother, the first season of Bigg Boss was aired in 2006 on Sony TV with Arshad Warsi as the host. Later on, Shilpa Shetty replaced him to become the host in the second season. Amitabh Bachchan hosted the show for the third season. Since then, Salman has been hosting the show.

As per the sources, four contestants have been confirmed – Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, Shivin Narang, and Vivian Dsena. However, no official list has been released by the makers.

Other big names like Poonam Pandey, Sanaya Irani, Jannat Zubair, Tina Dutta, Azma Fallah, Mohit Sehgal, Disha Parmar, Prachi Desai, Ankita Lokhande, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Kanika Mann, Deepika Singh, Karan Patel, Shiney Ahuja, and Munmum Dutta are also being considered.