Bigg Boss Season 15 Finale: Tejasswi Prakash bags trophy, cash prize, and Naagin 6 lead role

Bigg Boss Season 15 aired its finale on Sunday and the most popular contestant in the house Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner. Prakash took home the shiny new Bigg Boss trophy and Rs 40 lakh cash prize as she defeated Pratik Sehajpal in the final face off. Rumoured beau Karan Kundra became the second Runner Up. Tejasswi also bagged the lead role for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, even before the finale announcement.

Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty were in the final five. While ‘Mohabbatein’ actress Shamita finished at fourth spot, Nishant chose to walk out with Rs 10 lakh cash prize.

Tejasswi Prakash, a popular face in TV, known for her roles in soaps like ‘Swaragini’, ‘Pahredaar Piya Ki’, Karn Sangini’ entered the show as season’s favourite. Her popularity and game plan surpassed others in the Bigg Boss house as she emerged a fab favourite in every trend, poll. She was known for her aggressive fights and standing up to women issues in the house. One of the most competitive contestant Tejasswi’s relationship with Karan Kundra became a hot topic of discussion among Bigg Boss fans.

Soon the couple were called Tejran’ and most of the show started revolving around their romance. The couple would frequently engage in fights and keep the audience engaged with some cute romantic and some tear-jerking moments. Even show host Salman Khan supported their bond and often pulled them for not supporting each other enough. The couple also got the approval of Tejasswi’s parents in the finale.

The star-studded finale saw the participation of ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Gill and Salman shared an emotional moment as they remembered Siddharth Shukla, the deceased Bigg Boss winner. As Gill broke down on the sets as she paid tribute to the late actor, Salman gave her a tight hug. Later they shared a light-hearted moment with the latter pulling his leg on Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi were also present for the finale to promote their upcoming OTT release Gehraiyaan. Other Bigg Boss winners like Gauhar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Urvaashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik also attended the finale.

Launched in October last year, Big Boss 15 wasn’t off to a great start even with big faces. Even with controversies, romance between contestants, wild card entries, the show didn’t take off as the other seasons. The original finale was scheduled for January 16 but was pushed for a two-week extension.