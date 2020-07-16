Bigg Boss season 14 to start airing in September; Salman Khan to return as host

A contract has also been signed with Khan in this regard and the makers of the show are looking frantically for the contestants of the show.

Good news for Bigg Boss fans! Reality show Bigg Boss is slated to come back with another season in the month of September. In tune with the expectations with lakhs of fans, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will continue to be the host for this season as well, according to sources quoted by the Indian Express. The theme of the show where the contestants remain confined inside a sprawling house together will resonate with a lot of people as the whole world experienced home confinement for the past 3 months in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. According to the IE report, the makers of the show are also planning to include some activities in the show which will be relatable for the audience as the danger of Coronavirus persists and home confinement seems to be the only choice for many. A contract has also been signed with Khan in this regard and the makers of the show are looking frantically for the contestants of the show.

Expected to be largely packed with television actors like every year, talks are going on with a host of television actors including Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman among others. Taking adequate precautions, once the contestants agree to become the participants of the show, they will have to live in quarantine for a certain period before being allowed inside the Bigg Boss house. The process to fulfil all the health and other logistics related formalities has been commenced by the makers of the show.

Having completed the previous ten seasons at the show, this will be Salman’s 11th stint as the host of the show. He first featured as the host of the show in 2011. The last season of the series began on September 29 last year and the trophy of the show was bagged by actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz were the other two names who gained immense popularity after being a part of the last season.