Bigg Boss Season 13: Wild-card entry Tehseen Poonawalla topples Rashmi Desai as the highest paid actor in Salman Khan’s show

Tehseen Poonawalla (Photo/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla has become the highest paid actor in Bigg Boss 13 beating actress Rashmi Desai on the same. His wild card entry has left the audiences wondering who he is.

By profession he is a political analyst, columnist, civil rights activist and an entrepreneur. He is also a Tedx speaker and life coach.

He is married to Monica Vadera cousin to Robert Vadra. The latter is married to Priyanka Gandhi sister of Rahul Gandhi. This makes him a distant relative of Rahul Gandhi, the former President of Congress. A staunch follower of the party, he routinely comments on Rahul Gandhi’s actions and comments. He is openly comments on political party.

Tehseen has a big fan following on Twitter and labeled as a shining-star and youth icon there. His social media presence is huge and he also takes up consultancy projects on the same. He is currently working on writing a book as well.

He is known for filing RTI(Right to Information) enquiries. He filed an RTI in 2015 with a query asking if the railways had an official record or registration number issued to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that gave him permission to sell tea on stations and trains. He then used the RTI to highlight the fact that there was no actual evidence that stated PM Modi was a chaiwala, a term the Prime Minister uses to speak of his humble beginnings.

He has also hosted shows like Bhai vs Bhai and Bhai 2 Rukh with his brother Shehzad Poonawalla. They later had a public fallout on twitter. They hail from Aga Khani Muslim family and Tehseen is the older brother. Shehzad is his younger brother and is the former secretary of Congress secretary of Maharashtra.

On Saturday, he told host Salman Khan his reason for entering the Big Boss 13 as he believes the house requires leadership. He hopes to fix the house with his bit of leadership.