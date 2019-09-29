Bigg Boss Season 13: Salman Khan’s show premieres on Sunday; when and where to watch and other details

Bigg Boss, one of India’s biggest reality shows is all set to air the 13th season.

Bigg Boss 13: The show featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host is set to premiere on Sunday on Colors TV. Being one of India’s biggest reality shows, Bigg Boss is all set to air its 13th season. The 13th season of the show will see some prominent names and will only be featuring celebrities as contestants who will be depicting their lifestyle skills to stay in the Big Boss house for three months. The images of the new mansion designed for the show has been already released. In this season of the reality show, a new Bigg Boss Museum will be seen in the house which is plastic-free and is totally different from the earlier seasons.

As the countdown of the premiere of the show has already begun and fans are anticipating 3-months of good entertainment, Here is all that you need to know about the Big Boss Season 13:

The show hosted by Salman Khan will be aired on Colors TV just like every other season of the show.

The show is set to premiere on Sunday, September 29

The time of the premiere on September 29 will be 9 PM onwards.

The Weekday episodes of Bigg Boss Season 13 is slated to be aired on Colors TV from 10:30 PM onwards.

The Weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Season 13 will be aired from 9 PM onwards on Saturdays and Sundays

The Weekend episodes have been named as ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Fans and viewers can also watch the show online on the OTT platform. Big Boss 13 can be seen online only on Voot after the broadcast of the show has ended on TV

Unedited chunks of the different episodes of the show, which will not be aired on TV, can also be seen on Voot for extra masala

The show will only have celebrity constants and no commoners will feature in the 13th season like earlier seasons.

Reportedly, celebs like Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Siddharth Shukla and Amisha Patel among others might be seen entering the Bigg Boss house on Sunday

Let’s hope the Big Boss Season 13 turns out to be a much entertaining reality show for the Indian audience. It is to be noted that the show also has its regional versions.