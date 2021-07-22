Bigg Boss OTT to premiere on Voot, special promo video out: Check details

Salman Khan said he is excited that this season of Bigg Boss will be digital first with Bigg Boss OTT (Photo: IE/ PR Handout)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has revealed that Bigg Boss OTT will air on Voot on August 8. The makers have also released a special promo video of it calling it Salman’s Eid gift. The Bigg Boss this time is so crazy, so over the top, that it will get banned on TV for sure, says Salman Khan as he addresses his fans about the upcoming show.

Ahead of its televised version, Bigg Boss OTT will be a six-week series that will stream on Voot this year. This time Salman Khan won’t be hosting this OTT edition of the show. He appeared on the promo video to get his and Bigg Boss fans excited.

Salman Khan said he is excited that this season of Bigg Boss will be digital first with Bigg Boss OTT (six week ahead of TV). This time the audience can engage on a real time basis, participate, and give tasks to the contestants apart from getting entertained. This time it is truly for the people and by the people. He further wished contestants good luck and asked them to be active, entertaining and conduct themselves well in Bigg Boss OTT.

According to media sources, Bigg Boss OTT will have social media influencers and celebrities as contestants too as contestants on the reality show this year. Viewers will also get to see contestant’s journeys 24X7 live on Voot apart from the usual hour-long episode.

Rubina Dilaik, well-known as Choti Bahu, and singer Rahul Vaidya won the reality show Bigg Boss season 14. The other three finalists of the show were–Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant.

Actor Ankita Lokhande, last seen in Manikarnika, put an end to the rumours surrounding her participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss . On her Instagram, she wrote that I would like everyone to know that I am not going to be a part of the show. She also mentioned that people had been quick to troll her and send hatred regarding this.

The new season of Bigg Boss will likely premiere in August 2021.