Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar’s mother gave this crucial advice to her son for hosting the show

Filmmaker Karan Johar who is the host of Bigg Boss OTT has acknowledged at various occasions that his mother Hiroo Johar is a big fan of the show. Recently when Johar was approached for hosting the Bigg Boss OTT, nobody was happier than Hiroo Johar who marvelled at the prospect of her son hosting the show she is a fan of. According to an Indian Express report which quoted a press release issued by Colors Entertainment, Hiroo Johar not only expressed her happiness about Karan hosting the show but also lent some advice to her son before the show started rolling.

Reportedly, Hiroo asked her son to be mindful of what he says and who he says it to along with the occasion he is speaking on. Bigg Boss which has taken many contestants to greater heights in the entertainment industry has also been infamous for an innumerable number of controversies and ugly fights including among the contestants and the host of the show. Hence Hiroo Johar’s cautious advice to her son seems well timed and necessary.

Johar who is counted among the most eloquent and intelligent producers in the Hindi Cinema industry also seems to have accepted his mother’s advice in good stead. In his first Weekend ka Vaar, Johar who has commanded respect and love from the biggest of Bollywood stars appeared confident, strict and called a spade a spade. Moreover, true to his humble nature, Johar also apologised to a number of contestants for talking over them and interrupting their conversation in between.

Bigg Boss OTT is the digital version of the Colors’ Bigg Boss franchise and will last for six weeks. The series is currently playing on VOOT and finalist contestants of Bigg Boss OTT will gain direct access to Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss which is slated to begin in October this year. The final contestants of Bigg Boss OTT will compete with the other contenders of Khan-hosted Bigg Boss.