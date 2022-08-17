Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s fee, date, confirmed contestants list, and more

Bigg Boss on Colors TV: India’s biggest and most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to be back with its 16th installment. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will once again host the show that is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are scouting for contestants. Like every season, the buzz around the contestants is keeping the Bigg Boss fans excited. While we wait for an official confirmation from the makers, let’s take a look at all the updates about the upcoming season:

When is Bigg Boss 16 premiere?

Bigg Boss 16 is likely to go on air in October 2022. The makers of the controversial reality show are in talks with many celebrities from various fields.

Theme:

The 16th installment of Bigg Boss will reportedly have a ‘Water and Ocean’ theme. An Instagram handle that posts regular updates on Bigg Boss shared leaked pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss 16. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Format:

Reportedly, contestants in this season will have to pass five levels of tests before entering the show.

Contestants:

As per the sources, four celebrities who have cleared almost all the steps and are 99 per cent confirmed as contestants are – Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, Shivin Narang, and Vivian Dsena.

Other big names like Poonam Pandey, Sanaya Irani, Jannat Zubair, Tina Dutta, Azma Fallah, Mohit Sehgal, Disha Parmar, Prachi Desai, Ankita Lokhande, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Kanika Mann, Deepika Singh, Karan Patel, Shiney Ahuja, and Munmum Dutta are also being considered.

Salman Khan’s fees:

Every year, much before the episodes are out, Salman Khan’s fee for hosting Bigg Boss is the one thing that grabs headlines. As per reports, Salman has demanded a whopping pay hike this year — three times more than what he got for Bigg Boss 15. For the unversed, he reportedly charged Rs 350 crore for the entire season last year. If we believe the reports, Salman is likely to get 1000 crore for hosting the show. There’s no official word on it yet.

List of celebrities who rejected the show:

Divyanka Tripathi, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Jennifer Winget, and Arjun Bijlani have declined the Bigg Boss 16 offer.

Stay tuned for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.