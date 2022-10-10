scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: More trouble for Sajid Khan; DCW chief seeks his ouster from Salman Khan’s show

Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

Written by PTI
Sajid Khan

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from the reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

The first episode of Bigg Boss’ 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

“Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show,” Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of “Housefull 4” and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

