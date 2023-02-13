Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan wins the trophy and Rs 31 lakh prize money

Bigg Boss 16: Rapper MC Stan has won the trophy and the prize money of Rs 31 lacs. Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up. The other finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam. MC Stan also won a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

His journey kept the audience on the edge of their seat. Initially, MC Stan was disinterested in the game; not many thought he would win the trophy. However, once he got a hang of the game, the rapper confessed that he started enjoying it.

His journey in the show was full of ups and downs and the audience witnessed fights, friendship, and his raw talent. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, a live concert was organised during New Year’s.

While MC Stan was accused of standing behind ‘mandali’ and listening to Shiv most of the time, the rapper held his own and won hearts.

The final week of Bigg Boss included a special segment where the remaining contestants went through their entire journey in the house. They looked down on their cheering admirers from a balcony and were visibly moved by the experience.