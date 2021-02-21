Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rubina vs Rahul vas Rakhi vs Nikki vs Aly – Countdown begins for super show

Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: It was the longest season in the history of Bigg Boss! Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: It was the longest season in the history of Bigg Boss! (Photos: Salman Khan/Twitter; Rubina Dilaik/Twitter; Rahul Vaidya/Twitter; Rakhi Sawant/ Indian Express photo)

Bigg Boss Season 14 Finale Latest News: Some loath it, some love it! Whatever your opinion is, the fact remains that you simply cannot ignore Bigg Boss! The ultimate reality TV show that has given name and fame to stars are wannabes alike, Bigg Boss will today see yet another grand finale of its 14th season, which is tipped as the longest season in the history of the Bigg Boss show.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will begin at 9 pm on Colours TV tonight. Latest updates from the official Twitter handle says that the Bigg Boss 14 finale will see Bollywood’s ‘Heman’ Dharmendra, stunning dancer Nora Fatehi and uber-cool Riteish Deshmukh as part of the mega show tonight. In case you have not been able to follow the dramatic journey of the Bigg Boss contestants, worry not. We are here to give you the ultimate Bigg Boss 14 crash course! Yes, we will tell you all about the finalists, key moments and the Bigg Boss 14 finale cash prize. Don’t let Bigg Boss FOMO get you, for we are here to give you each and every detail that you need to know before the Bigg Boss 14 finale begins. Here we go:

Who are the Bigg Boss 14 finalists?

The Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will see the last battle for the crown between – Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rakshi Swant and Rahul Vaidya.

What will Bigg Boss 14 winner get?

Apart from the majestic Bigg Boss trophy, the winner of this year’s finale will take home a whopping Rs 34 lakh as a cash prize! Now, that’s some serious money!

Who is Bigg Boss 14’s favourite contestant?

Every season, contestant show us viewers a different side and we either fall in love or start hating them. This season, many are rooting for Rubina. According to an Indian Express report, several contestants that were eliminated in earlier stages say that Rubina has shown a complete arc as a contestant. Initially seen as someone with a ‘superiority complex’, Rubina also shared her vulnerable side when she discussed her turbulent marriage with TV star Abhinav Shukla. Others have said that Rahul Vaidya can also change the game, while there are those who say that Rakhi Sawant has the capacity to upset the predictions. Let’s wait and watch. Keeping checking this space for the latest Bigg Boss 14 updates!