Who is Rubina Dilaik? All you need to know about Bigg Boss 14 winner

Born in Shimla, Rubina rose to stardom with the pathbreaking Colors TV show – Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she brilliantly portrayed the dilemma of the third gender. (Photos: Rubina Dilaik/Twitter)

Who is Rubina Dilaik? In case you just Googled this, fret not! In one line, here’s your answer: Rubina Dilaik is the Bigg Boss 14 winner for the year 2021. The 33-year-old emerged as the winner of the reality TV show during the glitzy Bigg Boss 14 grand finale that was telecast on the Colours channel on Sunday i.e. February 21. The charming TV star was among the most popular and favourite Bigg Boss contestants in Season 14.

Rubina Dilaik is married to Abhinav Shukla, another TV celebrity. They both got married in the year 2018. Born in Shimla, Rubina rose to stardom with the pathbreaking Colors TV show – Shakti: EK Ehsas, where she brilliantly portrayed the dilemma of the third gender. The show’s different storyline and sensitive narration changed the way people look at the third gender community. Rubina Dilaik was lauded for her bold role choice.

Rubina Dilaik’s journey in Bigg Boss 14

Rubina Dilaik entered the Bigg Boss house in the month of October last year at the start of Bigg Boss 14. But she was not alone. She entered the Bigg Boss house along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Throughout the BB14 season, Rubina and Abhinav played like a team. Many felt that they used their marital status as an advantage. Things got ugly when Dilaik had a tiff with Rakhi Sawant. Rubina got so infuriated that she threw a bucketful of dirty water on Rakhi Sawant. She also abused Sawant. Even Salman Khan was not happy with this behaviour. He also admonished both Rubina and Abhinav.

Divorce to darlings – Rubina and Abhinav’s love story

They say couples are made in heaven. And we all know that Bigg Boss house can be hell. So, when Rubina revealed her marital problems, it came as no surprise for some. However, there was a twist in the tale when she said that she and Abhinav for on verge of divorce and this opportunity in the Bigg Boss 14 was their way to give each other a chance. Undoubtedly, both Rubina and Abhinav have emerged stronger from the show. Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, Abhinav Shukla had reportedly said that his wife deserves the winning crown of BB 14 as she had been poised and calm in the entire season.