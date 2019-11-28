Bigg Boss 13 extended, host Salman Khan set to exit?

Salman Khan is hosting Big Boss for the tenth time and had previously exited an earlier edition of the show.

The drama amongst the contestants in Big Boss 13 has prompted Colors to extend the duration of the show. The finale that was to take place on January 12 might take place on February 16. This might be wonderful news for the fans of the reality show but Salman Khan himself might exit from the show. His schedule is blocked for the filming of his upcoming film, Radhe.

A source told IE.com that the audience has gotten hooked onto the season and its contestants. There are a lot of contestants that are now locked inside the house. It is not logical to end the show in a few weeks. The makers are trying to negotiate Salman Khan for the dates which he has already given to the Prabhudeva film. Farah Khan will pick up the hosting duties if he quits.

Big Boss has made extensions to the show in the past. The eighth season of the show also got an extension in which a Halla Bol twist allowed 5 ex-contestants to compete again. Salman Khan had to leave the show then because of scheduling conflicts. He was set to start shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Even then Farah Khan had taken over from the star.

Bigg Boss 13, the latest season to grace our television screens was promoted to have a midseason finale twist. While the promise of a fast-paced season failed, the show has picked up its momentum after the entry of wild card contestants.

There has been a drastic shift in loyalties and a lot of romance has started blooming in the show. It is yet to be seen how Salman Khan’s exit will affect the show’s ratings. Salman Khan had earlier told IE.com that he hadn’t thought he’d last so long on the show. It has been his tenth year of hosting the show. He further