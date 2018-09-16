Bigg Boss 12 contestants, start date and time, promo, voting – All you need to know

Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on Sunday night. (Source: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 12: One of India’s most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss, is set to make its return on Sunday. The show will once again be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and will see 18 contestants locked inside the house for the next 100 days. Just like the last two seasons, Bigg Boss 12 will also see a mix of common man and celebrities inside the house. However, the makers have introduced a new concept of ‘Jodis’ for the first time this year. As part of the concept, the commoners are entering the house in pais – cop, lawyer, sisters, farmer etc.

Bigg Boss 12 house

This year the house has been modelled on a beach theme and has been designed and created by Omung Kumar. Here is a tour of the house –

ICYMI here’s the #BiggBoss12⁠ ⁠ house revealed for the first time! And Tweet with #BB12⁠ or #BiggBoss⁠ ⁠ to see the special Twitter emoji (video via @ColorsTV) https://t.co/EVrmyGeH2Q — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) September 16, 2018

Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India in a statement said, “The beachy tranquil décor of the Bigg Boss house, may lure the contestants into thinking that their journey in the house will be a relaxed one, but the out of the box tasks will quickly pull them back to reality. This year, we have planned new twists and surprises for contestants that will test their compatibility, resilience and showcase their ability to bring the best or worst out of each other.”

Bigg Boss 12 contestants

The full list of contestants is yet to be revealed officially. But, the makers have already confirmed a few names and also released promos featuring them. The contestants include – television star Karanvir Bohra, TV actor Srishty Rode, singer Anup Jalota, former cricketer S Sreesanth, actor Neha Pendse, TV star Dipika Kakar, former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana, Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur and commoners Roshmi Banik, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh.

Here is Bigg Boss 12 promo –

How to vote in Bigg Boss 12?

For the first time, the viewers have been asked to select their own set of contestants from the Bigg Boss Outhouse. For this, they selected their favourite participants for the show. Commoner Roshmi Banik and former Roadies Surbhi Rana have been selected to be a part of the show through the votes.

When, where and how to watch Bigg Boss 12?

The show will premiere at 9 pm on Colors TV on September 16 and will air from Monday-Sunday at the same time. The viewers can also watch the show on the Voot app. The episodes will be aired the following morning on the app. Bigg Boss 12 live streaming will also be available on JioTV app.