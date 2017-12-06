Bigg Boss 11 eviction: Shilpa Shinde may be evicted this week; here is why

All the fans of Bigg Boss 11 are curious to know about who will be next contestant to be evicted.

Shilpa Shinde may be evicted this week! Yes, you read it right. All the fans of Bigg Boss 11 are curious to know about who will be next contestant to be evicted from the reality TV show. According to the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss 11, the cover photo says that Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani have been nominated. The banner photo shows pics of Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani with caption – NOMINATED. Keeping in mind the massive popularity of Shilpa Shinde, it will be interesting to see whether makers of Bigg Boss 11 take the risk to evict her, keeping in mind high TRPs of Shilpa. Last week, several media reports claimed that Shilpa Shinde’s popularity has seen a really big surge on social media as over lakhs of tweet were posted in her praise.

Last week, Bandagi Kalra was evicted from Bigg Boss 11. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan saw the elimination of Bandagi. Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi and Luv Tyagi were nominated for eviction this week. “I am sad. I am disheartened. It was sudden, I did not expect it (eviction),” Bandagi said after eviction. She said Luv should have been evicted from the house. Her stint in show made headlines due to her closeness to Puneesh. “There is nothing fake in the equation with Puneesh. Some people in the show think it (relationship with Puneesh) is a false story, they were trying to separate us. Both Puneesh and I were strong as a couple and individually as well,” Bandagi said. “It will be tough for Puneesh as I am not there in the show. But he is strong and smart,” she added. Bandagi said her co-contestant Hina Khan is self-obsessed and insecure about Shilpa Shinde of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain. “Both Vikas Gupta, Shilpa are playing good in the show,” she added.

Earlier, Sapna Choudhary was evicted. “I am happy. I am taking back a lot of memories with me. I want to meet all of them (housemates). There is nothing against anyone. I think everyone is right at their place,” Sapna said after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house in Lonavala. Hina Khan, Sapna, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma were nominated for evictions.

Prior to Sapna, Benafsha Soonawalla was eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 house. Before Benafsha, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui got evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss after receiving lesser votes in comparison to other nominated participants.