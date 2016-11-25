Bigg Boss 10: See Salman Khan at his brutal best against ‘failed actor’ Ranbir Kapoor

You’d think Salman would have some compassion for Ranbir, given that they both fall in the category of ‘men who used to date Katrina Kaif’. (Indian Express)

Bigg Boss is never short of nasty and sometimes playful jibes from its contestants, but the slickest insult so far came from none other than Salman Khan. When the reality TV show host invited Alia Bhatt to promote Dear Zindagi on his show recently, we knew we were in for a treat. The Dabangg star made Alia play a game where she was given cut-outs of various Bollywood actors. She had to hide one and keep the other.

When presented with cut outs of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia was considering which one to hide. That’s when Salman decided to show off his famous wit and give her some rather cutting input about his Saawariya co-star. “Aisa ho nahi sakta. Jo already gayab ho raha hai, usko hi gayab kardo aur doosre ko rakh lo,” Sallu quipped, according to a report in IndiaTimes. Now that’s a pretty brutal joke at the Wake Up Sid actor’s expense, who’s unfortunately come in a series snooze fests before finally coming back with a bang in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. You’d think Salman would have some compassion for Ranbir, given that they both fall in the category of ‘men who used to date Katrina Kaif’. However, rumours of the pair never getting along too well have been around long before the Sultan star had a laugh at the actor’s expense on Bigg Boss.