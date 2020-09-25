Big void in the world of music! Tributes pour in for legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam

The singer had been hospitalised due to COVID-19 and was braving the odds for nearly two months.

Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyan passed away on Friday, leaving millions of fans stricken with grief. Tributes for the singer are pouring in across social media platforms. With his demise, the world of music and cinema has received one of its biggest blows this year through COVID-19. The singer had been hospitalised due to COVID-19 and was braving the odds for nearly two months.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to share his condolences, “Shocked at the tragic demise of legendary musician SPB. He leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill.”

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also shared his message on Twitter, expressing shock over the passing away of ‘India’s pride – Padma Shri SP Balasubramanyam.’ He extended his deepest condolences to SPB’s family and friends as well.

Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences on Twitter, stating that ‘His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on.”

Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood playback singer, shared on Twitter that SPB was a ‘great artist and human being with incredible personality, inspiring energetic spirit and so humble.’ She further stated that she had been ‘fortunate to have his blessings’ and ‘sung along with him in many songs’.

The world of music and cinema has been plunged into grief, following the news related to the legendary singer’s demise. At the time of his hospitalisation in August, SPB had shared an optimistic video to inform his fans that he would be hospitalized and that the symptoms were mild. However, even when his health deteriorated, the singer’s son SP Charan had kept fans regularly updated about SPB’s health.

After a brave battle against the illness for about two months, SPB succumbed to COVID-19, leaving behind a rich legacy of music and a deep void for music lovers and fans worldwide.