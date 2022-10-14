scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

WATCH | Big stars not able to bring audience to cinema, people want more: Chhello Show’s Pan Nalin and Dheer

Chhello Show released in cinemas on October 14.

Written by Eshita Bhargava
WATCH | Big stars not able to bring audience to cinema, people want more: Chhello Show’s Pan Nalin and Dheer
A still from Chhello Show

Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is India’s official entry to the Best International Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards. There was a strong undercurrent in the country that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files or SS Rajamouli’s RRR will make it to the Oscars. Pan Nalin, who directed this Gujarati film, is best known for directing award-winning and visually striking films such as Samsara, Valley of Flowers, Angry Indian Goddesses, and Ayurveda: Art of Being.

The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, and Rahul Koli, who died of cancer on October 2. It is produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale.

In an exclusive interview with the financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, director Pan Nalin and producer Dheer talk about the idea behind making The Last Film Show, their expectations from the box office, being India’s official entry to the Oscars, ticket pricing, why films are not working at the box office, and more.

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news

Watch the full interview here:

Chhello Show released in theatres on October 14.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.