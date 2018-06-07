BIG RECORD! Rajinikanth starrer Kaala becomes 1st Indian movie ever to grab this feat

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has managed to hit the theatres today despite all the drama surrounding its release.

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has managed to hit the theatres today despite all the drama surrounding its release. However, with bumper opening expected from Kaala in India, the movie has managed to earn a new tag for itself which no other movie from India has been able to achieve. After the country Saudia Arabia lifted its ban on screening movies, the Rajinikanth starrer Kaala will now become the first Indian movie to be released in Saudia Arabia. This was confirmed by popular movie critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Bala took to Twitter to announce the same. He wrote, “#Superstar @rajinikanth ‘s #Kaala becomes the 1st Indian movie to release in #SaudiArabia after it lifts the ban on movie theatres..”

Meanwhile, back in India, the movie has seen a lot of controversies, especially with its release in the southern state of Karnataka. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday came out in support of superstar Rajinikanth. Haasan said that the film must be screened in Karnataka, as there are many fans who are eagerly waiting for its release. “Vishwaroopam was also banned in Karnataka, the film chambers in respective states had to sort it out. There are many fans eagerly waiting for Rajini’s film to be released there. Just like the farmers’ issues need a conversation, so do films,” Kamal Haasan was quoted as saying.

While the piracy has managed to cripple the Indian film industry and Rajinikanth start Kaala has not been spared. It is reported by the Indianexpress.com on Thursday that the movie Kaala has been leaked online. The much-awaited movie in Tamil Nadu has been leaked on the website – ‘Tamilrockers’. The report says that Tamilrockers is notorious for leaking pirated versions of south Indian films online.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the release of the movie. Hearing the matter, an apex court bench told the petitioner’s lawyer that everyone was waiting for the release of the film and it did not want to interfere with its release. The bench comprising justices A K Goel and Ashok Bhushan refused to accept the plea by K S Rajashekaran, who sought to restrain the release of the film.