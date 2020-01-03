Big progress for women in Indian cinema, says Gulzar

Gulzar

Women have come a long way from being in the backdrop in the industry, believes noted lyricist-writer Gulzar, who is full of admiration for daughter Meghna Gulzar for taking on challenging stories through her movies.

Gulzar, who has written the lyrics for the songs in his daughter’s new film “Chhapaak”, said the three women at the centre — Deepika Padukone, Meghna and Laxmi Agarwal — have something to say to the society through the movie, which deals with the story of an acid attack survivor.

“We should admire these girls. It is a movement in society and it is good that producers are involved in it, that they want to say this thing to society, to people. (It is all) thanks to Laxmi as this has come out from her, it is necessary,” Gulzar told reporters here at the song launch of “Chhappak”

Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy have composed songs for “Chhapaak”.

“You (Meghna) have never given me easy work and you have also not done any easy work. We had to put our heads together (for music). The way ‘Chhappak’ has been used is perfect. It has a sound effect,” he added.

Gulzar, who is also credited with directing some of the best middle-of-the-road movies such as “Izzajat”, “Mausam”, “Aandhi” and “Lekin”, said he would hardly see women in technical field earlier, something that has undergone a drastic change over the years.

“…we would hardly see women in technical field other than as a hair-dresser but today, we have them as performers, writers, directors. And main characters are being played by women. I think it is a big progress,” he said.

“Earlier heroines were used (just) in songs or as props but today that is not the case. We have come a long way. Today, they are leading and it’s a good thing.”

Gulzar said as the father of a daughter he does not agree with the notion that daughters need more taking care of than sons.

“Usually, people are more concerned about a daughter than a son. The way our society functions, it is said that sons are always able to take care of themselves but who will take care of and protect the daughters?

“(But) today, daughters have come forward so much. I am happy that I don’t have to take care of them rather they take care of me. They are walking alongside men in society.”

“Chhapaak”, also featuring Vikrant Massey, is set to be released on January 10.