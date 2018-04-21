Big feat for Mahesh Babu! Bharat Ane Nenu topples Rangasthalam to become second highest grosser of 2018

The movie is being premiered in 320 locations across the US. After the end of TFPC strike, the Mahesh Babu film is on a roll.

Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani starrer Bharat Ane Nenu is witnessing a magnificent response at the box office and it has achieved a cherishable feat. Bharat Ane Nenu has crossed $1.5 million mark at the US box office with Thursday and Friday shows and has smashed the records of Ram Charan hit Rangasthalam. The overseas theatrical rights were sold for a whopping Rs 18.20 crore. The movie is being premiered in 320 locations across the US. After the end of TFPC strike, the Mahesh Babu film is on a roll. The film is being premiered in 32 locations in US. Both domestic and worldwide box office is witnessing a terrific response, thanks to the positive word of mouth review. Bharat Ane Nenu has collected $546,740 at the US box office on the first day.

Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam had collected $1,263,236 on day 1. It was the second biggest opening Telugu movie Agnyaathavaasi. Toppling the Ram Charan film, Bharat Ane Nenu has become the second biggest opener of the year. The Mahesh Babu starrer has shattered the collection of Spyder and Srimanthudu and has become the actor’s highest openers ever. Given the number of screen count and the hype around the film, Bharat Ane Nenu was expected to break the record of Agnyaathavaasi, which grossed $1,514,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows.

The film is already a huge success in Australia and has collected AUD 168,194 (Rs 85.45 lakhs) on its opening day. “Telugu biggie #BharatAneNenu sets Australia BO on … WHAT.A.START… Mahesh Babu proves his stamina and star pull, while #BharatAneNenu proves its mettle at the ticket window… Fri A$ 168,194 [Rs 85.45 lakhs] / 35 locations Well begun is half done (sic),” trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.

Mahesh plays the character of Chief Minister Bharat Ram in the film. The film is also Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s first Telugu film.