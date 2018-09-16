Big Boss 12 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch new season of Salman Khan’s show

‘Big Boss 12’ is set to go on air tonight (Image: Twitter)

Big Boss 12 LIVE Streaming: The Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 12 is set to make a grand return to Indian television on Sunday evening. The first episode of the new season will be telecast at Colors TV at 9 PM and as expected, fans can’t keep calm! For the first time in the history of the show, the makers have introduced the concept of jodis. Also, for the first time, the viewers were given an option to vote for the participants they wanted to see on the show.

Television star Karanvir Bohra, TV actor Srishty Rode, singer Anup Jalota, former cricketer S Sreesanth, actor Neha Pendse, TV star Dipika Kakar, former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana, Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur and commoners Roshmi Banik, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh are among the few contestants who have been confirmed so far.

When is Bigg Boss 12 starting?

The first episode of the show will premiere on Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and the other episodes will air from Monday-Sunday at the same time. Due to ‘Big Boss 12’, the channel was forced to change the timings of other shows like ‘Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’, ‘Bepannaah’ and ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’.

Where to watch ‘Big Boss 12’ on TV?

The viewers can watch the show on Colors TV. Last year, the show used to telecast on the weekdays at 10:30 pm and only special weekend episodes i.e. ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ aired at 9 pm.

How to watch ‘Big Boss 12’ LIVE Online?

The viewers can also watch the episodes on the Voot app. However, these episodes will be released on the app on the next morning of the telecast. The fans can also watch Bigg Boss 12 live on JioTV app.

The theme of this year’s Bigg Boss house is beach house. The set has been designed by art director Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita.

“Last time my wife said, we should have a beach house theme for ‘Bigg Boss’ as we were planning to buy a beach house in Goa. My wife was hell bount that we get a beach house, she wanted it two years back but that did not happen,” Omung said in an interview.