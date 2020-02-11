Big boost for Vizag tourism: Beautiful city, pure delight to be here, says actor Sai Dharam Tej

Many prime locations in the city had been utilised to showcase the film’s key moments and sequences, the actor had conveyed.

Big boost for Vizag tourism from actor Sai Dharam Tej! The actor is all praise for the beautiful city of Vizag, where he had been staying for the filming of the film ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’. Starting from NTR statue till The Gateway Hotel, crowds and fans had thronged the entire stretch to get a glimpse of the actor!

Sai Dharam Tej in Solo Brathuke So Better movie

In the film, Sai Dharam Tej plays the lead role and the shooting has been continuing in Vizag for more than 20 days. On Saturday, the movie’s most significant scenes had been filmed at Kailasagiri, which is known for its scenic landscape and pristine beauty.

At Kailasagiri, a press meet had been arranged for the actor to interact with the media.

In his interactions with the media, Sai Dharam Tej stated, “Vizag is a beautiful city. Shooting in Vizag is such pure delight.”

The actor went on to say that filming in Vizag has been a truly 'special' experience for him.

This album will be remembered for long…. thank you #nanba @MusicThaman ❤ #SoloBrathukeSoBetter https://t.co/SkT5J7mzmF — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 21, 2020

While ‘Solo Brathuke So better’ is the director’s debut film, he has ensured that the best efforts have gone into its making. The film is expected to win over movie going audiences from all walks of life. During the media interaction, the film director also spoke about the story being based on personal experience.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother, who is Megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew, is also expected to make his acting debut with the film ‘Uppena’, a film that is being helmed by none other than the renowned film maker Buchi Baby Sana, produced by Mudra Movies and Sukumar. Notably, the first look of the movie itself has created quite a buzz in the Telugu film industry.

A romantic entertainer directed by Subbu, ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ features Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh as its key leads under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC) banner. The film is expected to be released on 1 May 2020.