Big achievement! Despite all odds, Padmaavat set to enter Rs 300 crore club – Here is how

Ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat is shining brightly since the day it has hit the silver screens. Marred by controversies from the day the film has been announced, this Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh starrer has taken the box office by storm. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was released on January 25 and now is on its way to make a remarkable dent at the box office. Going with the pace it has at the box office, Padmaavat might well be knocking on the Rs 300 Crore door. Yes! The film is all set to enter the Rs 300 crore club, at least the numbers say so. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted how Padmaavat is roaring towards the magic number. “#Padmaavat biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 166.50 cr, Week 2: ₹ 69.50 cr, Week 3: ₹ 31.75 cr, Week 4: ₹ 14.03 cr, Total: ₹ 281.78 cr, India biz….Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu…..SUPER-HIT,” tweeted Adarsh. He wrote that Padmaavat is a SUPERHIT. It is to be noted that the sum of Rs 281.78 Crore is the film’s collection on the domestic box office including the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu collections. The film has managed to rake in a good amount in the last week that made it cross Rs 280 crore mark. “#Padmaavat continues to SPARKLE… [Week 4] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4 cr, Mon 1.55 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.23 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 281.78 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu,” tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#Padmaavat biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 166.50 cr

Week 2: ₹ 69.50 cr

Week 3: ₹ 31.75 cr

Week 4: ₹ 14.03 cr

Total: ₹ 281.78 cr

India biz.

Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2018

However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Padmaavat might just close its business around Rs 285-290 Crore. The reason being that the film’s collection has slowed down from the third week and ending the fourth-week collection at Rs 276.50 Crore. Padmaavat has also got competition from PadMan and Aiyaary, Black Panther. However, the movie has somehow managed to attract the audience. It is to be noted that on Monday, the film grossed just Rs 1.5 crore.

Padmaavat has received critical acclaim as well as box office success. This is a big achievement for the Deepika Padukone starrer after the makers had to face opposition from fringe groups like Karni Sena wanting a ban on the movie. Various fringe groups demanded that Padmaavat showed the lead protagonist, Rani Padmaavati (played by Deepika Padukone) in a romantic scene with Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh). However, Padmaavat went past all the difficulties and now it is to be seen that whether it is able to take the big plunge and enter Rs 300 Crore territory.