scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have announced their next film with Allu Arjun; Check details here

Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap-up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Allu Arjun, Allu Arjun next film, Pushpa, Pushpa the rise, entertainment, Bollywood
Know everything about Allu Arjun's next film

Three powerhouses of India – Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Indian superstar Allu Arjun come together for a massive collaboration.

The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Co-Producer Shiv Chanana with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the superstar Allu Arjun recently met to formalize this huge collaboration.

Also Read

Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap-up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 08:03 IST