Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have announced their next film with Allu Arjun; Check details here

Three powerhouses of India – Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Indian superstar Allu Arjun come together for a massive collaboration.

The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Co-Producer Shiv Chanana with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the superstar Allu Arjun recently met to formalize this huge collaboration.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap-up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production.