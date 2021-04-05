  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19, urges fans to follow safety protocols

April 5, 2021

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday said she has tested positive for novel coronavirus and has "mild symptoms".

Bhumi PednekarPednekar urged her fans to be cautious amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. (Photo source: IE)

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday said she has tested positive for novel coronavirus and has “mild symptoms”. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old actor said she is currently under isolation and is following necessary protocols listed by the doctors.

The “Durgamati” actor asked those who came in contact with her to also get tested for the virus. “I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately,” she wrote.

Pednekar urged her fans to be cautious amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I’ve contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” she added.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the city’s caseload to 4,52,445.

Coronavirus Covid Vaccine Covid-19
