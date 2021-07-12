Bhuj: The Pride of India trailer out; Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt starrer a patriotic look at 1971 war with Pakistan, sprinkled with heavy-duty dialogues

Devgn plays Vijay Karnik, an Indian Air Force Squadron leader who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the war. (Picture courtesy: IE)

The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India released the film’s first trailer today. The film is a patriotic take on the 1971 war between India and Pakistan in the backdrop. By the looks of the trailer, the film has all the necessary ingredients — patriotic songs and heavy-duty dialogues — that go with such a film.

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Nora Fatehi, will be released on the Disney+Hotstar on August 13, just ahead of Independence Day. Devgn plays Vijay Karnik, an Indian Air Force Squadron leader who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the war. The film follows Devgn as he tries to save the region from occupation by the Pakistan army by re-constructing an IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from a local village. Sanjay and Sonkshi play villagers aiding the Indian soldiers, while Kelkar and Virk play army officers. The film also includes dialogues about martyrdom and a soldier’s duties.

Reports say Devgn also designed parts of the film’s action sequences. These sequences are placed at a critical juncture in the film’s narrative. In one of the sequences, Devgn is attempting hand-to-hand combat with a spy from the Pakistan army. The other segment, which is an outdoor shoot, sees Dutt and Kelkar taking on the bad guys. Peter Hein was in charge of the remaining action scenes in the film. However, he was not available when these scenes were shot in March, a spokesperson reportedly said.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is being jointly presented by Ajay Devgn Films and T-Series, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Bunny Sanghavi, and Vajir Singh. The film is written by Raman Kumar, Pooja Bhavoria, Ritesh Shah, and Abhishek Dudhaiya, who has also directed it.