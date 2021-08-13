Bhuj The Pride of India, Netrikkan, Modern Love Season 2: What to watch today

Apart from Devgn in the role of the protagonist, there are many heavyweights in the film including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Nora Fatehi.

As the new week begins, all viewers begin their relentless pursuit to zero in on a television series or a film they would invest their precious time in. From dialling close friends who may have landed on a fantastic series to checking Facebook and Instagram feeds of film critics for expert guidance, every possible way is explored for choosing the right series. Here is a list of the latest web series and films which viewers can enjoy watching on August 13.

Bhuj The Pride of India

Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, the Ajay Devgn starrer film is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war that India had won so bravely. While much of the fighting between the two nations was on the Eastern front, as part of Operation Chenghiz Khan the Pakistani soldiers had attacked the Bhuj air base. The film is based on the story of IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik who with the help of about 300 local women successfully reconstructed the Bhuj air base. Apart from Devgn in the role of the protagonist, there are many heavyweights in the film including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Nora Fatehi.

Netrikkan

Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, the thriller film is led by Nayanthara who is playing a character of a visually impaired girl. As per the trailer, the plot of the film has a serial killer who is on a rampage killing young women in Chennai. From the trailer, it appears that the next target of the killer is none other than Nayanthara. The film has been directed by Milind Rau under the production banner of Rowdy Films.

Modern Love Season 2

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Modern Love Season 2 is based on the essays that featured in the New York Times column named Modern Love. The series will explore themes like relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. The case of the show is star-studded with names like Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback and Zoë Chao among others.