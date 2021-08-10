Bhuj: The Pride of India: Ajay Devgn aims to spread awareness about Indian bravery

Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on August 13 on Disney Plus Hotstar

With Bhuj: The Pride of India set for release, the film’s lead star Ajay Devgn sat down for an interaction with retired Wing Commander Vijay Karnik, whose character the actor will essay in the film.

In the short video interaction shared by the makers, Ajay was asked by host Manoj Muntashir about how he transformed himself into real-life hero Karnik, who mobilised the women in a remote Indian village to aid the army during the 1971 war with Pakistan. The actor said wearing the uniform brought a lot of strength and dignity, adding that the thought process and body posture automatically changes when one dons it. Devgn said the uniform also brings with it a sense of power within a person.

Wing Commander Vijay Karnik was then asked why he approved Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war hero gave the credit to Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film’s director. He said when Dudhaiya approached him with the idea of making a film based on the incident, he said that he had researched it and his team had spoken to around 50-60 women in Matapur.

That led to Wing Commander Karnik deciding to approve the project. He added that something inside him told him that Dudhaiya was the man after he finished narrating the script.

In conclusion, Devgn explained why he wanted to be in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He said the film’s main aim was to spread awareness among Indian citizens about the bravery of their fellow countrymen. He added that it was inspiring to hear these stories, and was one of the key reasons that he wanted to be a part of the film.

Bhuj: The Pride of India also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi is key roles and will release on August 13 on the Disney Plus Hotstar streaming platform.