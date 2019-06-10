‘Bhoot’- Part one: The Haunted Ship’ poster: Vicky Kaushal starrer will send chills down your spine, Ram Gopal Varma calls it ‘Wow!’

By: |
Published: June 10, 2019 2:46:32 PM

Calling it a 'dream team', the director Bhanu Pratap Singh has indicated that the film is first of the franchise with 'the force of the talent of Vicky Kaushal'.

Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal movie, Vicky Kaushal twitter, Vicky Kaushal new movie, entertainment, Bhoot movie, The Haunted Ship, BollywoodVicky Kaushal starrer will send chills down your spine, Ram Gopal Varma calls it ?Wow!? (Twitter)

Vicky Kaushal fans, there’s ‘spooky’ news for you! Whether you enjoy watching action, entertainment or horror, you can now gear up to watch your favourite actor’s next movie titled ‘Bhoot – part one: The Haunted Ship’, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, is set to release on 15 November 2019. The poster of the movie itself is likely to end chills down your spine. The buzz is also that the movie is inspired from a real life incident that took place.

If you haven’t seen the poster yet, take a closer look now! You can spot Vicky Kaushal who seems to be screaming for help while stranded on a ship and getting strangled by a ‘bhoot’ – no less! To spice up the teaser, the actor had tweeted, “Nothing haunts you more than reality.” Vicky Kaushal also took to share the first look of the upcoming film on his Instagram handle.

A delighted Ram Gopal Varma tweeted to Karan Johar, ” The poster is looking WOW! Can’t wait to see the intense Vicky Kaushal in this genre!”

To which, Karan Johar responded on Twitter, “Thanks for your generosity Ramu. Means a lot to all of us at Dharma Movies.”

Given that ‘Bhoot – part one: The Haunted Ship’ poster has gone viral on social media and the film is being talked about by movie goers and across the industry, it is clear that the horror genre is here to stay in Bollywood.

Interestingly, the film is directed by debutant film director Bhanu Pratap Singh, whom Karan Johar has tagged in his tweets, along with Shashank Khaitan, Dharma Movies and Vicky Kaushal. According to reports, the team has already wrapped up the shooting of the film some weeks ago.

Calling it a ‘dream team’, the director Bhanu Pratap Singh has indicated that the film is first of the franchise with ‘the force of the talent of Vicky Kaushal’. The confirmation regarding the film’s date of release has also come from the film maker himself – “15th November, 2019.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. ‘Bhoot’- Part one: The Haunted Ship’ poster: Vicky Kaushal starrer will send chills down your spine, Ram Gopal Varma calls it ‘Wow!’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop