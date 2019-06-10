‘Bhoot’- Part one: The Haunted Ship’ poster: Vicky Kaushal starrer will send chills down your spine, Ram Gopal Varma calls it ‘Wow!’

Vicky Kaushal fans, there's 'spooky' news for you! Whether you enjoy watching action, entertainment or horror, you can now gear up to watch your favourite actor's next movie titled 'Bhoot - part one: The Haunted Ship', directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, is set to release on 15 November 2019. The poster of the movie itself is likely to end chills down your spine. The buzz is also that the movie is inspired from a real life incident that took place. If you haven't seen the poster yet, take a closer look now! You can spot Vicky Kaushal who seems to be screaming for help while stranded on a ship and getting strangled by a 'bhoot' - no less! To spice up the teaser, the actor had tweeted, "Nothing haunts you more than reality." Vicky Kaushal also took to share the first look of the upcoming film on his Instagram handle. Extremely happy to announce my directorial venture #Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship, first of the franchise, with the force of talent @vickykaushal09 & the dream team of @dharmamovies with @karanjohar Is , @apoorvamehta18 & @ShashankKhaitan. In cinemas on 15th November, 2019. pic.twitter.com\/jLkQVuiaMX \u2014 Bhanu Pratap Singh (@Bps_91) June 10, 2019 Nothing haunts you more than reality. Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by @Bps_91. In cinemas 15th November, 2019. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @shashankkhaitan @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com\/CnONsJs3bp \u2014 Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 10, 2019 A delighted Ram Gopal Varma tweeted to Karan Johar, " The poster is looking WOW! Can't wait to see the intense Vicky Kaushal in this genre!" To which, Karan Johar responded on Twitter, "Thanks for your generosity Ramu. Means a lot to all of us at Dharma Movies." Given that 'Bhoot - part one: The Haunted Ship' poster has gone viral on social media and the film is being talked about by movie goers and across the industry, it is clear that the horror genre is here to stay in Bollywood. Interestingly, the film is directed by debutant film director Bhanu Pratap Singh, whom Karan Johar has tagged in his tweets, along with Shashank Khaitan, Dharma Movies and Vicky Kaushal. According to reports, the team has already wrapped up the shooting of the film some weeks ago. Calling it a 'dream team', the director Bhanu Pratap Singh has indicated that the film is first of the franchise with 'the force of the talent of Vicky Kaushal'. The confirmation regarding the film's date of release has also come from the film maker himself - "15th November, 2019."