Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan to play lead in sequel of 2007 horror-comedy

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan took it to Twitter to announce his next project with T-series.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: It seems as if Kartik Aaryan has caught the eyes of Bollywood directors. The actor is on a spree of signing projects with some of the most prominent names in the movie business. Kartik Aaryan will be featuring next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood blockbuster horror-comedy. The actor who was liked for his 2018 film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, has been in demand since then. According to reports, the actor is already working with Imtiaz Ali in a film which is yet to get a title. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh reboot’. Now, with the latest announcement, the actor seems to replace Akshay Kumar in the sequel of 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The news was confirmed by T-series and the actor himself wrote about it on twitter.

Kartik Aaryan in a tweet wrote, “The ghostbuster is all set to enter.” He also mentioned wordings of the famous Bhool Bhulaiyaa theme song. The actor, along with his tweet also shared a poster of the film where he can be seen in a traditional robe.

The chairman and managing director of T-series Bhushan Kumar, in a tweet, wrote, “Finally after a long wait, excited to officially announce the haunting comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with a stellar team! This project has been in the works for a while and I’m really looking forward to it.” He confirmed that the movie will be released in cinemas on July 31, 2020. “More details about the movie will be briefed soon,” said Bhushan Kumar.

READ: Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut’s fiery and badass look will leave you in awe

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be directed by Anees Bazmee. The director, while confirming about it on his Twitter account, wrote ” Hassoge aur darroge, Phir Se! Excited to be working once again with Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde, Krishan Kumar on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!”

Aneesh informed that the film is written by Farhad Samji. “Aaryan Kartik let’s begin to solve the puzzle,” the directed wrote.

The 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The detail about the full cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still awaited.