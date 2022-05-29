‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Box Office collection: Kartik Aaryan’s film crosses Rs 100 cr mark over the weekend

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa continues to maintain its grip at the box office. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark over the weekend. Needless to say, it has impressed both the audience and critics alike. The film on Saturday alone collected Rs 11.35 crores taking the total collection to Rs 109.92 crores.

Popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film figures saying that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was on a winning streak by hitting double digits on the second Saturday of its release, following the second Friday, when it grossed Rs 6.52 crores.

The film had initially opened at Rs 14.11 on its first Friday. The film has maintained a consistent performance, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and decent reviews.

The movie has been directed by Anees Bazmee and is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Tabu. The film has been co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Anjum Khetani and Murad Khetani.

Shalini Langer, the film critic for IE gave the film a mixed review. The film storyline follows Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika at Thakur palace but unintentionally aggravates problems.