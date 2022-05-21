Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office: Kartik Aaryan-starrer becomes year’s biggest opener, collects Rs 14.11 crore on Day 1

Kartik Aaryan has secured his biggest opening with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the film’s opening-day collection broke the previous record of Love Aaj Kal 2. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 raked in Rs 14.11 crore on its box office debut, the 2020 release Love Aaj Kal grossed Rs 12.40 crore.

The two films are Kartik’s biggest box office openings with Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was released in 2019, had collected Rs 9.10 crore. Luka Chuppi, his other 2019 release, brought in Rs 8.01 crore on the opening day, while Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 scored Rs 6.80 crore. His other major release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), had posted Rs 6.42 crore on its opening day. Kartik’s debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama bagged Rs 92 lakh.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2007 smash Bhool Bhulaiyaa. However, the comedy-drama hasn’t received the best reviews from critics.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had received a “fantastic” box-office opening, adding that the film brought joy, gave hope, boosted morale, revived business, and silenced naysayers who wrote Bollywood’s obituaries after a series of flops. He added that the film had become Kartik’s biggest opener despite low ticket pricing.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also received the biggest opening of the year, leaving behind Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey, which bagged Rs 13.25 crore on its opening day, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.50 crore). Post-pandemic, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second-biggest opener after Sooryavanshi (Rs 26.29 crore).

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had earlier told The Indian Express that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had recorded a good advance booking and would bring people back to the theatres. Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar had said the family-going audience would go to cinemas for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as it would be a “paisa vasool entertainer”.