Bholaa teaser: Ajay Devgn is back in a never seen before avatar in this Kaithi remake; Watch

Ajay Devgn, who is basking in the success of his latest film Drishyam 2, has now dropped the teaser of his next movie Bholaa. Ajay Devgn will be seen getting into action mode in the film. Bholaa, his directorial venture, is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. The film also stars Tabu in a lead role, and it marks the actors’ ninth collaboration together. Previously, the two actors shared screen space in movies such as Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), De De Pyaar De (2019) and Drishyam 2 (2022).

About the teaser

In the beginning of the teaser, we see a girl in an orphanage being informed that someone is coming to meet her. Inquisitive about knowing who that person might be, the girl starts thinking about him. We then see a man, presumably Ajay Devgn, walking out of jail.

The viewers get to know that the man is getting released after completing his sentence from jail. He is also seen receiving applause from the inmates. Someone asks in the teaser, “Who is he?”. To this, another narrator says, “Ye jab bhasm lagata hai, toh na jaane kitno ko bhasm kar deta hai (When he smears ash on his forehead, you never know he’ll turn how many people into ashes).”

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Kaun hai woh… jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai (sic).”

About Bholaa

Bholaa is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil hit Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead, and was directed by Vikram. The 2019 film revolved around this man who helps the cops when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. The cops then help him reunite with his daughter.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. It will be released in the theaters on March 30, 2023.