Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn’s action-packed film is a much-needed clutter breaker

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Amala Paul, Kiran Kumar, Laxmi Rai, Makrand Deshpande, Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Kiran Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and others

Director: Ajay Devgn

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

What are the ingredients of a hit film? Strong star cast, gripping plot, solid direction, crisp dialogues, action, comedy, emotions… Well, Bholaa has it all. Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, the film revolves around the life of a prisoner (Bholaa played by Ajay Devgn) who is finally going to meet his daughter after 10 years of imprisonment. His journey gets difficult when he is arrested mid-way. At first, he is not aware of what he is signing up for, but eventually realises it and follows the right path and helps the police (Diana Joseph played by Tabu) fight deadly drug mafias.

So, that was the plot but what makes the film unique and a clutter breaker is a fact that Ajay Devgn has ensured it’s not just an illogical action drama.

Makrand Deshpande’s narration makes the film intriguing for the audience. Bholaa begins with an intense chase scene where Diana is shown as a braveheart who refuses to give up despite being injured. The focus moves to Bholaa and his character is introduced with the most gripping dialogues that establish him as someone who is not scared of anyone. Honestly, Ajay Devgn can emote a lot without any dialogue.

As soon as Sanjay Mishra comes on screen, there’s much-needed comic relief. That was unexpected. But Sanjay Mishra has his way of adding layers to a simple role. who plays a caterer called ‘Karchi’ is another star element. His impeccable comic timing will force you to burst out of laughter.

Deepak Dobriyal is a treat to watch – He plays the character of Ashwathama aka Ashu, a deadly and merciless drug mafia. What an actor! Vaibhav Vaishant deserves a special mention for the on-point casting.

Tabu’s encounter with Bholaa is another scene that sets the tone of the film. In fact, in another scene, we get to see the tender side of both characters. There’s enough emotional quotient to touch the hearts of the audience. It adds a touch of tenderness to the violent and gory action scenes. Of course, the action sequences that are directed extremely well are the backbone of the film.

What did I miss? Well, backstories of a few characters like Tabu. It deserved more screen time. Also, the flashback scenes looked rushed and forced. It could have been better.

Ajay Devgn’s performance and tested chemistry with Tabu are the highlights of Bholaa. The cinematography by Aseem Bajaj and the dialogues by Ankush Singh deserves a mention. The 3D effect adds to the film.

Verdict

Bholaa, starring and directed by Ajay Devgn, is a well-packaged action film that caters to the mass audience. Bholaa is a good mix of action, comedy, and emotional scenes.