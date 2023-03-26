Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide in Varanasi, had shared video hours before death

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in Varanasi on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. As per reports, she was shooting a film in Varanasi and her song ‘Ye Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi Hai’ was released at 7:45 am on Sunday.

The song was sung by Pawan Singh & Shilpi Raj. It has been penned by Jahid Akhtar and Imamuddin and composed by Priyanshu Singh.

Akanksha Dubey posted a dance video on Instagram on Saturday. She was seen in a black outfit, showing some belly dance moves while grooving to a Bhojpuri song and recording herself by holding her phone in one hand.

Her fans expressed shock at her sudden death in the comments section. “Unbelievable..she was dancing a few hours ago and now!” wrote a fan. She has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

More details about her death are still awaited.