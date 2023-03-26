scorecardresearch
Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide in Varanasi, had shared video hours before death

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel on Sunday. Her new song released on the same day.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies, suicide suspected

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in Varanasi on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. As per reports, she was shooting a film in Varanasi and her song ‘Ye Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi Hai’ was released at 7:45 am on Sunday.

The song was sung by Pawan Singh & Shilpi Raj. It has been penned by Jahid Akhtar and Imamuddin and composed by Priyanshu Singh.

Akanksha Dubey posted a dance video on Instagram on Saturday. She was seen in a black outfit, showing some belly dance moves while grooving to a Bhojpuri song and recording herself by holding her phone in one hand.

Her fans expressed shock at her sudden death in the comments section. “Unbelievable..she was dancing a few hours ago and now!” wrote a fan. She has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

More details about her death are still awaited.

First published on: 26-03-2023 at 16:07 IST

