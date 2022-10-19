Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan becomes ‘icchhadhaari bhediya’ with Rampuri nakhun, Dracula teeth; Watch

The trailer of Amar Kaushk’s Bhediya has been released and it will leave you surprised and scared. A wolf bites Varun Dhawan and he develops wolf instincts. Later, he turns into an actual wolf every night and becomes menacing. He can be seen howling, craving blood and flesh.

The actor took to his social media handles and wrote, “Presenting the official trailer of India’s first creature-comedy, Bhediya! In cinemas on 25th Nov in 2D & 3D.”

The trailer also introduces Kriti Sanon as a doctor, who is also left baffled after discovering Varun’s ailment. Varun is also seen getting angry at his friends as his inner werewolf gets the better of him. They call him ‘ichchadhari bhediya (mythical werewolf)’.

Later, Varun Dhawan compares his nails with ‘Rampuri chaaku’ and teeth with Dracula. The video ends with the title song Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai from The Jungle Book playing in the background.

The trailer looks promising and also has elements of comedy and action in it.

Talking about the trailer, director Amar Kaushik says, “Our trailer gives a small taste of the enthralling adventure audiences are in for. Bhediya is crafted to be enjoyed in cinemas. It will fill you with a sense of awe and wonder, and tickle your funny bone with laughs galore. We are glad that it arrives in all its big screen glory soon”.

Elaborating on the journey, producer Dinesh Vijan also adds, “Bhediya is Maddock’s attempt to deliver a world class spectacle in record time. A complete family entertainer with spectacular VFX, this is a grand cinematic experience for all generations. It has phenomenal talent like Amar Kaushik at the helm; he has masterfully combined comedy and thrills to give you India’s first creature comedy”.

The film has been shot in Arunachal Pradesh and in Mumbai. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. The film marks Kaushik’s third feature after Stree and Bala, teaming once again with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Bhediya also unites producer Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan after the success of Badlapur.