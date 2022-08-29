Bhediya to Vikram Vedha: Best upcoming Bollywood thrillers of 2022

The year 2022 might not have been good for the Hindi film industry in terms of box office numbers but it has given the viewers some great content. After Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, the audiences are expecting more such thriller dramas from the filmmakers. Suspense thrillers give you an adrenaline rush – from anticipating what will happen next to waiting to know who the culprit is, such films are appreciated by the viewers.

Let’s look at the best Indian upcoming suspense thriller movies of 2022:

Vikram Vedha

Set to release on September 30, Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead is based on popular Indian folklore, Vikram Aur Betal. In the film, Saif Ali Khan is playing a determined cop Vikram, and Hrithik Roshan will be playing a ruthless gangster Vedha. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. In the recently released trailer, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are seen seated at the interrogation table. Hrithik’s Vedha is narrating a story that leaves everyone shocked. The teaser also shows Vedha’s gory past, his connection with Rohit Saraf, Vikram’s life as a cop, his family, and much more.

Drishyam 2

The first part of Drishyam managed to earn approximately Rs 938.5 million at the domestic box office and now people are expecting something bigger and better with the film. Set to release on November 18, the second installment of the film will feature Ajay Devgan and Shriya Saran in lead roles.

Kuttey

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Kuttey will be released on November 4. Helmed by debutant director Aasmaan V Bhardwaj, son of Vishal Bhardwaj, Kuttey will feature Radhika Madan, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Konkana Sen Sharma. The plot details are not out as yet.

Merry Christmas

This festive release is directed by Sriram Raghavan who is behind films like Agent Vinod, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. Merry Christmas will release on December 23. Katrina Kaif will be playing the lead role, while the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Vinay Pathak.

Bhedia

This Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon film will release on November 25. The comedy-horror is directed by Amar Kaushik. Bhediya is a part of the horror comedy universe of producer Dinesh Vijan, who had worked on films like Stree, Roohi, and Munjha.

Blurr

Blurr will be Taapsee Pannu’s fifth film in 2022. Just like her recent release Dobaaraa, this film is a remake of a Spanish film, Julia’s Eyes. That’s not all, Blurr will also mark Taapsee Pannu’s debut as a producer. In the film, the narrative follows the protagonist, who is on her quest to find the killer of her sister. But she is strapped for time as far as completing her mission is concerned.