Bhediya: How much Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and others have charged for their roles in the horror comedy

The popularity of horror comedies in Bollywood has grown with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s recently released film Bhediya. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film is based on popular Indian folklore about werewolves. Bhediya also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.

While Kriti Sanon has charged Rs 4 crore for her role in Bhediya, here’s how many crores Varun Dhawan and others have charged for their parts in the horror comedy.

Kriti Sanon

As per a Showbiz Galore report, Kriti Sanon has charged Rs 4 crore to essay the role of Dr. Anika Mittal in Bhediya. She was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Panday.

Deepak Dobriyal

Famous for his characters and performances in movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Hindi Medium, Dabangg 2, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, actor Deepak Dobriyal has taken Rs 1 crore for his role of Raju Mishra in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy, India.com reported.

Abhishek Banerjee

He has worked in horror comedies like Go Goa Gone and Stree earlier. In Bhediya, Abhishek Banerjee is playing Bhasker’s (Varun Dhawan character) friend Guddu Gupta. As per a TellyChakkar report, the actor took a paycheck of Rs 45 lakhs for his role.

Paalin Kabak

For his debut film Bhediya, Paalin Kabak has charged Rs 20 lakhs for essaying the role of Bhaskar’s friend in the horror comedy, India.com quoted.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, the protagonist of the film has charged a whopping Rs 7 crore to play the role of Bhaskar Sharma – a man who turns into a werewolf on full moon nights, in filmmaker Amar Kaushik’s film.