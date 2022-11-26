Bhediya box office collection: Varun Dhawan’s film earns Rs 12 crore worldwide on day one

Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya has earned over Rs 12 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on its opening day, the makers said. Helmed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, the horror comedy movie released in theatres on Friday.

In a press note, production banners Jio Studios and Maddock Films shared the day one collection of the movie. “#Bhediya opens to Rs 12.06 crores gross box office worldwide on Friday, day one. The film grew substantially by Friday evening, displaying fantastic upward trend with Saturday morning shows already showing average 45 percent growth over Friday morning, amidst positive reviews and word of mouth,” the note read.

Plot:

Bhediya follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf on every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, the horror-comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan’s Maddock Films.