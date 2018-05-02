Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer: Harshvardhan Kapoor looks promising as student-turned-vigilante in Vikramaditya Motwane’s next



The trailer ends with Kapoor saying, “Hero paida nahi hota, banta hai (A hero is never born, he is made).” (Source: Twitter)

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer: The spectacular trailer of ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ featuring Harshvardhan Kapoor has taken the internet by storm. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will be Harshvardhan Kapoor’s second movie after Mirzayaa where he plays the role of a student who turns a vigilante to fight against corruption in a new way. The trailer gave us a glimpse of Kapoor’s character which gives you the feel of Marvel’s Daredevil.

Bhavesh Joshi superhero trailer stars with Ashish Verma discussing his graphic novel on Mumbai’s first superhero with his friends, Harshvardhan and Priyanshu Painyuli. It moves forward with both the actors taking up the roles of vigilantes and busting some minor rackets here and there

However, they land up in trouble when they get involved in a BMC water supply case and plan on unravelling a major scandal. The rest of the trailer follows how the two self-proclaimed superheroes end up shunning their masks and standing up against the most powerful forces in the city.

Watch Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer here:

They say timing is everything and Destiny has its way! Heroes are not born they are Made. Vikram’s direction, @anuragkashyap72’s dialogues and me as #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero coming to you on May 25th. Watch a glimpse of it now: https://t.co/85iCeyJ2lm #BhaveshJoshiTrailer — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) May 2, 2018

The trailer ends with Kapoor saying, “Hero paida nahi hota, banta hai (A hero is never born, he is made).” Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will hit the screens on May 25 this year. It is being produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

“He is such a passionate actor and person. I had a great time. I am really excited about the film. It turned out really well.” Apart from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Kapoor also has the Abhinav Bindra biopic in his kitty currently.

According to a press note, “The story revolves around a young man who decides to avenge the death of his closest friend, and discovers that he’s destined for something much bigger.”