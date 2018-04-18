Bhavesh Joshi Superhero first look: Harshvardhan Kapoor to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s next, makes this big revelation

The film is being produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero first look: With some of the most unconventional films to his name already, director Vikramaditya Motwane is set for a return to the silver screen with yet another quirky tale titled Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Starring Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead, the film hits the screen on May 25. The film is being produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap. The Mirzya actor tweeted the first look of the film on Twitter and wrote, ” “He’s here!#BhaveshJoshiSuperhero.” Motwane is not one of those directors who strides on the usual paths and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is no exception.

It has sketchy overtones topped with comic book like feel. But if you think its a superhero film, there’s a revelation. Harshvardhan talking about his film had earlier clarified that the film is a story of a young man’s quest for revenge and the discovery. This film is going to be high on action quotient and the best parts have been shot in and around Mumbai.

Earlier, the actor had tweeted the about the wrap-up of the vigilante action drama and said, ”Bhavesh Joshi patchwork done ✅…. It’s been an Epic journey shooting this film with @VikramMotwane it’s taken us two whole years with lots of ups and downs .. it was an ambitious idea and required a lot of sacrifices and hard work /patience … lesser walked paths always tough.”

The actor also shared a video and tweeted, ”Bhavesh Joshi is 100 percent complete after 90 long days of shoot spread over the course of 2 years … get ready for a Vigilante Action Drama #Vikrammotwane style @FuhSePhantom @anuragkashyap72 … first look out soon soon super soon.”

Motwane was seen praising the actor and his passion. He also divulged how the duo had a great time during the shoot. ”I am really excited about the film. It turned out really well,” said the director. Harshvardhan will be next seen in a biopic based on shooter Abhinav Bindra.