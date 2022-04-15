‘Bhatt byaah’: Amul’s new doodle celebrates wedding of star couple Ranbir and Alia

When the entire Bollywood fraternity and fandom is celebrating Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s big day, how can Amul be behind? As the Bollywood couple tied the knot in April. 14 in a star-studded affair and made a ravishing appearance in published, both dressed in Sabyasachi in ivory, Amul took to the opportunity to come up with yet another unique artwork featuring the newlyweds.

Amul keeping up with the traditions of riding the wave of celebrity weddings and other significant events that becomes the talk of the tinsel town made a cartoon representation of the bride and groom in their first wedding attire. Ranbir’s doodle couple be seen feeding a slice of bread led with Amul butter to wide Alia. The Amul girl too appears in the artwork folding a plate of bread. The caption used a familiar Hindi idiom “Patt Mangni, Chatt Byaah” and turned it to “Patt Mangni Bhatt Byaah” with its witty wordplay. Also “Star butter” replaced ‘Star couple.’

Ranbir and Alia exchanged vows at Ranbir’s Bandra residence Vastu after dating for five years. The wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Akash, and shloka Ambani, Ayan Mukherji apart from the family of the bride and groom.

Alia’s first social media post after the wedding read” Alia’s post read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favorite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic).”

The couple will be seen opposite each other in a film for the first in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’. The two fell in love while shooting for the fill and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.