Bharat movie teaser trailer out! Salman Khan’s Eid release is high on patriotism, here’s a glimpse ahead of Republic Day!

By: | Updated: January 25, 2019 5:44 PM

Salman Khan sports several looks of varying age groups in Bharat , the teaser of which released today

Definitely, a promo that’s piqued everyone’s interest to watch the film already. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Bharat movie teaser: Salman Khan fans got the best treat of the day with the amazing teaser of Bharat hitting the web this morning. Featuring Salman in and as Bharat, the teaser introduces his character’s life with a rather rousing voiceover that narrates the reason behind his name and why he doesn’t believe in any caste, creed or surname to be called an Indian. Definitely, a promo that’s piqued everyone’s interest to watch the film already.

However, apart from the plot and the voiceover, it’s Salman’s looks that have further grabbed eyeballs. While we knew that Bharat spans across seven decades starting from the partition of India, the teaser gives out some intense flashes of 6 different looks of Salman right from being a kid during partition to being a miner to a navy officer standing on the ship to a dashing fighter blazing through a ring of fire in a circus to the aged Salman venting out on a punching bag.

Also Read: Manikarnika box office prediction day 1!

There’s also a scene in between where you see Salman running away in disguise with a scarf hiding his face. Here, watch the promo again and tell us what do you make out of this story of Bharat?

Watch Teaser:

Also starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, Bharat is all set to hit the screens this Eid 2019.

