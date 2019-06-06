Bharat box office collection day 1: Salman Khan-starrer smashes records with massive opening yet falls short of beating Avengers Endgame

First day collection of Bharat: Salman Khan's undisputed reign at the box office continues! The Dabanngg Khan returned to his reserved Eid slot on Wednesday with his movie Bharat and the film had a smashing opening. It has opened to great numbers as crowd flocked to movie theatres to watch Bhai unleash his larger than life persona and cinematic magic. Salman Khan's Bharat has collected a whopping Rs 42.30 crore in India. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his tweet on Thursday revealed the box office numbers for Bharat. He said that Salman Khan's fever 'Salmania' has gripped the nation. "Bharat storms the Box office and proves yet again Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller," he added. #Salmania grips the nation. #Bharat storms the BO. Proves *yet again* Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller. #Bharat opens much bigger than Salman - Ali Abbas Zafar\u2019s #TigerZindaHai [\u20b9 34.10 cr] and #Sultan [\u20b9 36.54 cr]. Wed \u20b9 42.30 cr. India biz. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019 Taran Adarsh also tweeted that with Bharat Salman Khan has got his biggest Eid opening. Bharat's opening is much higher than that of Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger. Salman Khan and #Eid. *Day 1* biz 2010: #Dabangg \u20b9 14.50 cr 2011: #Bodyguard \u20b9 21.60 cr 2012: #ETT \u20b9 32.93 cr 2014: #Kick \u20b9 26.40 cr 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan \u20b9 27.25 cr 2016: #Sultan \u20b9 36.54 cr 2017: #Tubelight \u20b9 21.15 cr 2018: #Race3 \u20b9 29.17 cr 2019: #Bharat \u20b9 42.30 cr \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019 Bharat has also got highest day one box office collection for any Bollywood Hindi release, much higher than Kalank, Kesari and Gully Boy.\u00a0Taran Adarsh tweeted: Top 5 Day 1 business, 2019 releases - 1. Bharat \u20b9 42.30 crore (Wed), 2. Kalank \u20b9 21.60 crore (Wed), 3. Kesari \u20b9 21.06 crore (Thu), 4. GullyBoy \u20b9 19.40 crore (Thu) and 5. Total Dhamaal \u20b9 16.50 crore (Fri). Note: HINDI films. India biz. Also Read | PM Narendra Modi writes heartfelt letter to Ajay Devgn on Veeru Devgn\u2019s demise; Singham-star \u2018deeply touched and humbled\u2019 But the movie failed to beat Avengers Endgames which collected over Rs 50 crore on its opening day alone. The hollywood movie crossed Rs 100-crore-mark just the second day of its release and earned Rs 260.40 crore at the end of first week. Bharat opened to mixed reviews at box office with critics across the board giving it average and above average ratings. Taran Adarsh in his one word review called the film 'SMASH-HIT' and gave four star rating. "An emotional journey that wins you over, Salman is the lifeline. He\u2019s exceptional. Katrina excels. Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour plus emotions wonderfully. Slight trimming needed. Get ready for Salmania," he said. Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta said that Bharat is "more a miss than hit" and gave the movie two and a half stars. Besides Salman Khan, Bharat stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Satish Kaushik in important roles. The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar hit the screen on Eid, 5th June.