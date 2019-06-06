Bharat box office collection day 1: Salman Khan-starrer smashes records with massive opening yet falls short of beating Avengers Endgame

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 12:50:08 PM

1st Day Collection of Bharat: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his tweet on Thursday revealed the box office number for Bharat.

first day collection of bharat, 1st day collection of bharat, bharat collection 1st day, bharat movie 1st day collection, bharat one day collection, bharat 1st day box office collection, bharat collection day 1 , bharat movie collection first day, bharat day 1, bharat movie first day box office collection, Bharat movie review, Taran Adarsh twitter, Taran adarsh Review, Salman Khan, Katrina KaifBharat opened to mixed reviews at box office with critics across the board giving it average and above average ratings. Taran Adarsh in his one word review called the film ?SMASH-HIT? and gave four star rating.

First day collection of Bharat: Salman Khan’s undisputed reign at the box office continues! The Dabanngg Khan returned to his reserved Eid slot on Wednesday with his movie Bharat and the film had a smashing opening. It has opened to great numbers as crowd flocked to movie theatres to watch Bhai unleash his larger than life persona and cinematic magic. Salman Khan’s Bharat has collected a whopping Rs 42.30 crore in India. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his tweet on Thursday revealed the box office numbers for Bharat. He said that Salman Khan’s fever ‘Salmania’ has gripped the nation. “Bharat storms the Box office and proves yet again Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller,” he added.


Taran Adarsh also tweeted that with Bharat Salman Khan has got his biggest Eid opening. Bharat’s opening is much higher than that of Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger.

Bharat has also got highest day one box office collection for any Bollywood Hindi release, much higher than Kalank, Kesari and Gully Boy. Taran Adarsh tweeted: Top 5 Day 1 business, 2019 releases – 1. Bharat ₹ 42.30 crore (Wed), 2. Kalank ₹ 21.60 crore (Wed), 3. Kesari ₹ 21.06 crore (Thu), 4. GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 crore (Thu) and 5. Total Dhamaal ₹ 16.50 crore (Fri). Note: HINDI films. India biz.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi writes heartfelt letter to Ajay Devgn on Veeru Devgn’s demise; Singham-star ‘deeply touched and humbled’

But the movie failed to beat Avengers Endgames which collected over Rs 50 crore on its opening day alone. The hollywood movie crossed Rs 100-crore-mark just the second day of its release and earned Rs 260.40 crore at the end of first week.

Bharat opened to mixed reviews at box office with critics across the board giving it average and above average ratings. Taran Adarsh in his one word review called the film ‘SMASH-HIT’ and gave four star rating. “An emotional journey that wins you over, Salman is the lifeline. He’s exceptional. Katrina excels. Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour plus emotions wonderfully. Slight trimming needed. Get ready for Salmania,” he said.

Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta said that Bharat is “more a miss than hit” and gave the movie two and a half stars. Besides Salman Khan, Bharat stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Satish Kaushik in important roles. The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar hit the screen on Eid, 5th June.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Bharat box office collection day 1: Salman Khan-starrer smashes records with massive opening yet falls short of beating Avengers Endgame
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition