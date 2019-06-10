Bharat Day 5 Box Office collection: Salman Khan’s movie on a record-breaking spree!

Bharat Sunday Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-starrer Bharat is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. After a thunderous start on Eid at the Box Office, Bharat entered Rs 100 crore club within couple of days and has now crossed Rs 150 crore mark in its extended weekend run. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Bharat - Wednesday Rs 42.30 crore, Thursday Rs 31 crore, Friday Rs 22.20 crore, Saturday Rs 26.70 crore and Sunday 27.90 crore. Total: Rs 150.10 cr. India business. After a glorious start, Bharat needs to score on weekdays. Monday-Thursday business will give an idea of lifetime business. Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today (Day 6). #Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: \u20b9 150.10 cr. India biz. After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays. Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz. Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6]. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019 Taran Adarsh said that how much Bharat ends up earning depends on how it performs at the box office in the coming weekdays starting Monday. Though Salman Khan's grip at the box office has been somewhat impacted by the ongoing ICC World Cup cricket matches. Taran Adarsh said, "Two crucial cricket matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on Wednesday India vs South Africa and on Sunday India vs Australia - made a significant dent in business." #Bharat had a solid *extended* opening weekend. Thunderous Day 1 and 2 [#Eid festivities]. Maintained consistency from Day 3 to 5 [\u20b9 20 cr+ on all days]. Two crucial cricket matches #CWC19 - on Wed [#INDvSA] and Sun [#INDvAUS] - made a significant dent in biz. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019 On its opening day Salman Khan's Eid release earned Rs 42.30 crore. The film Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff among others. Bharat, which has a hit jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, got the biggest opening for a Bollywood film this year. Bharat's successful run at the box office has given Salman Khan a new record. He now has the most films in the coveted Rs 100 crore club, more than any other Khan or Kumar or Devgn. Salman Khan now has 14 movies in the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. out of which three have crossed Rs 300 crore mark and 2 have earned over Rs 100 crore. His films tide over average critical reviews and strike gold at the ticket window. According to reports, Priyanka Chopra was earlier roped in to star opposite Salman Khan but due to her wedding with American music sensation Nick Jonas, she opted out of the project. After which Katrina Kaif was cast to pair with Salman Khan.